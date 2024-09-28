News
Jordanian military source: Rocket from Lebanon lands in uninhabited desert south of Amman
Middle East News
2024-09-28 | 17:30
Jordanian military source: Rocket from Lebanon lands in uninhabited desert south of Amman
A Jordanian military source reported that a rocket landed in an uninhabited desert area in Al-Muwaqqar, south of Amman, which was launched from southern Lebanon.
However, according to the source, the rocket did not cause human or material damage.
Middle East News
Jordan
Military
Rocket
Lebanon
Amman
Latest News
World News
23:08
Nepal floods kill at least 66 people, 69 missing
World News
22:36
North Korea calls US military aid to Ukraine an 'incredible mistake'
Lebanon News
22:12
Iran calls for UNSC meeting after Hezbollah's leader killed
Lebanon News
19:06
Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien
Middle East News
16:53
Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah: We carried out a drone attack on Eilat in the occupied territories
Middle East News
16:45
Rocket strikes Nahariya in northern Israel, causing explosion: Al Jazeera
Middle East News
15:07
Netanyahu claims: 'We settled the score' with Nasrallah's death
Middle East News
14:55
Yemen's Houthis say fired missile at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport
Lebanon News
12:46
Mikati: We renew our call to halt Israeli aggression and implement Resolution 1701
Middle East News
15:07
Netanyahu claims: 'We settled the score' with Nasrallah's death
Middle East News
16:53
Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah: We carried out a drone attack on Eilat in the occupied territories
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
U.S. Embassy Spokesperson Refutes Fake Evacuation Advisory Circulating on Social Media
Lebanon News
00:50
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
1
Lebanon News
07:33
Hezbollah confirms death of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems
Lebanon News
04:03
Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike
Lebanon News
08:55
Israeli air force conducts two assassination operations in Beirut: Israeli Army Radio
Lebanon News
12:30
Israeli army claims killing of senior Hezbollah intelligence official Hassan Khalil Yassin in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
05:47
Arab diplomatic source tells LBCI: Initiative from Qatar and Egypt aims to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
19:06
Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien
Lebanon News
13:41
Operations at Beirut Airport running as usual, affirms MEA chairman
