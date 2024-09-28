Jordanian military source: Rocket from Lebanon lands in uninhabited desert south of Amman

2024-09-28 | 17:30
Jordanian military source: Rocket from Lebanon lands in uninhabited desert south of Amman
Jordanian military source: Rocket from Lebanon lands in uninhabited desert south of Amman

A Jordanian military source reported that a rocket landed in an uninhabited desert area in Al-Muwaqqar, south of Amman, which was launched from southern Lebanon.  

However, according to the source, the rocket did not cause human or material damage. 

Iran's Supreme Leader moved to secure location under heightened security
Israeli army spokesperson claims it is prepared for ground operations amid escalating conflict
