Israel should not be allowed to attack countries in the Iran-aligned "Axis of Resistance" one after the other, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday.



Pezeshkian, in comments carried by state media, said Lebanon should be supported.



"Lebanese fighters should not be left alone in this battle so that the Zionist regime (Israel) does not attack Axis of Resistance countries one after the other," he said.



"We cannot accept such actions and they will not be left unanswered. A decisive reaction is necessary," Pezeshkian said.



Reuters