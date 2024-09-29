Syrian President Bashar al-Assad sent a condolence message to the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, the Lebanese resistance, and the family of Hassan Nasrallah.



In his message, President al-Assad emphasized that the resistance does not weaken with the killing of its leader but remains deeply rooted in the hearts and minds of its followers.



"Great leaders, during their lives, build the ideology of struggle, its approach, and its path. When they depart, they leave behind a system of thought and a practical approach to resistance and honor," he said.