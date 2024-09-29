Syrian President al-Assad mourns Hezbollah's Nasrallah, praises resistance

Middle East News
2024-09-29 | 15:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syrian President al-Assad mourns Hezbollah&#39;s Nasrallah, praises resistance
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syrian President al-Assad mourns Hezbollah's Nasrallah, praises resistance

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad sent a condolence message to the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, the Lebanese resistance, and the family of Hassan Nasrallah.

In his message, President al-Assad emphasized that the resistance does not weaken with the killing of its leader but remains deeply rooted in the hearts and minds of its followers.

"Great leaders, during their lives, build the ideology of struggle, its approach, and its path. When they depart, they leave behind a system of thought and a practical approach to resistance and honor," he said.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Syria

Bashar al-Assad

Hezbollah

Hassan Nasrallah

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Iran's parliament speaker says militant groups will go on confronting Israel
China 'deeply concerned' about Middle East tensions after Nasrallah killing
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Israeli army says hits Hezbollah infrastructure on Lebanon-Syria border

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:00

Israeli army claims: More Hezbollah targets hit in Lebanon, strikes to continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

Israeli army: About 120 Hezbollah targets hit in latest Lebanon strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Rumors regarding Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's funeral on Monday are false

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:07

Biden states wider Mideast war 'has to be avoided' as fresh Israeli strikes hit Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
14:53

Iran's president condemns Israeli attacks on Tehran's regional allies

LBCI
Middle East News
14:21

Israeli army chief claims: Hezbollah lost weapons, commander in recent attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
13:38

Houthi Health Ministry: Four killed, 29 injured in Israeli strikes on Yemen

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-09-03

Top lawmaker says Ukraine arms chief, two other ministers tender resignation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Israel strike targets warehouse near Beirut airport: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Israel Hayom: Israeli army announces targeting of Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-28

Rocket strikes Nahariya in northern Israel, causing explosion: Al Jazeera

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
19:06

Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Body of Hezbollah leader has been recovered: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:00

Beirut Airport operations continue amid rumors of closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Rumors regarding Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's funeral on Monday are false

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Israel Hayom: Israeli army announces targeting of Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:24

Lebanese government releases detailed report on Israeli attacks and national response plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah official Nabil Kaouk in Israeli airstrike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Israel's plan for assassinating Hezbollah's Nasrallah: How was intelligence information disclosed to Israel?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More