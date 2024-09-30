News
Israel 'currently conducting' limited operations inside Lebanon: US State Department - AFP
Middle East News
2024-09-30 | 14:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel 'currently conducting' limited operations inside Lebanon: US State Department - AFP
Israel is "currently conducting" limited operations targeting Hezbollah inside neighboring Lebanon, the U.S. State Department said Monday.
"This is what they have informed us that they are currently conducting, which are limited operations targeting Hezbollah infrastructure near the border," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told journalists.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel
Hezbollah
Lebanon
United States
State Department
