Israel 'currently conducting' limited operations inside Lebanon: US State Department - AFP

2024-09-30 | 14:44
Israel &#39;currently conducting&#39; limited operations inside Lebanon: US State Department - AFP
Israel 'currently conducting' limited operations inside Lebanon: US State Department - AFP

Israel is "currently conducting" limited operations targeting Hezbollah inside neighboring Lebanon, the U.S. State Department said Monday.

"This is what they have informed us that they are currently conducting, which are limited operations targeting Hezbollah infrastructure near the border," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told journalists.

AFP
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Hezbollah

Lebanon

United States

State Department

