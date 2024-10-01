Air raid sirens sound across central Israel: army

Middle East News
2024-10-01 | 04:15
High views
Air raid sirens sound across central Israel: army
Air raid sirens sound across central Israel: army

Air raid sirens were activated in central Israel Tuesday as an AFP journalist reported hearing explosions in Tel Aviv. The military stated that projectiles had been fired from Lebanon.

"Sirens sounded in central Israel following projectile launches that crossed from Lebanon," the military said in a statement.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Tel Aviv

Sirens

Lebanon

Explosion

