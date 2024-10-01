French PM concerned about Middle East 'escalation'

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier on Tuesday said that he was concerned about an "escalation" in the Middle East as Iran launched a missile attack on Israel.



"I am speaking now, it is 7:16 p.m., at a time when the situation is worsening in the Near and Middle East, with an escalation and an attack, and a direct conflict that seems to be underway between Iran and Israel," Barnier said in parliament, adding that the situation was "extremely serious."



AFP