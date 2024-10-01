Sky News reported on Tuesday that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jordan's King Abdullah.



The Sky News report came after Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel in response to Israel's campaign against the Lebanese group Hezbollah, an ally of Tehran.



Reuters journalists witnessed missile interceptions in Jordanian airspace.



Starmer's office has not yet responded to a request for comment from Reuters.



Reuters