Iran says 'no exchange' of messages with US before attack on Israel

Middle East News
2024-10-02 | 02:45
Iran says 'no exchange' of messages with US before attack on Israel
Iran says 'no exchange' of messages with US before attack on Israel

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday that there was "no exchange" of messages with the United States before Iran's missile attack on Israel.

"Before the attack, there was no exchange of messages," Araghchi told state T.V., adding that Iran communicated with the U.S. after the attack.

"We have... warned the U.S. forces to withdraw from this matter and not to intervene," he said.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Missile

Attack

Abbas Araghchi

United States

Israel

Houthis: We targeted military sites deep in Israel
At least 100 homes damaged in Hod Hasharon due to Iranian attack: Israeli media
