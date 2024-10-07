Hezbollah launches rockets at areas north of Haifa

2024-10-07 | 11:32
Hezbollah launches rockets at areas north of Haifa
Hezbollah launches rockets at areas north of Haifa

In a statement on Monday, Hezbollah announced that it had launched rockets at areas north of Israel's Haifa.

The group added that it targeted the area located north of the city of Haifa in Israel with a "barrage of rockets."
 

