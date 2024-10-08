News
Israeli strike hits Hezbollah's Unit 4400 official in Damascus, Syria
Middle East News
2024-10-08 | 16:31
Israeli strike hits Hezbollah's Unit 4400 official in Damascus, Syria
A Hezbollah official from Unit 4400 was targeted in an Israeli airstrike in the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus, Syria.
Middle East News
Israel
Strike
Hezbollah
World News
11:13
Netanyahu begins call with Biden: PM's office
Lebanon News
11:05
Lebanon's Ministry of Health reports 2,141 killed and 10,099 injured since the start of Israeli aggression
Middle East News
10:44
Kuwaiti Prime Minister expresses solidarity with Lebanon during call with Mikati
Middle East News
10:31
Lebanon-fired rocket directly hits Safed building, Israeli Army Radio says rocket barrage is 'most intense'
World News
11:13
Netanyahu begins call with Biden: PM's office
Middle East News
10:44
Kuwaiti Prime Minister expresses solidarity with Lebanon during call with Mikati
Middle East News
10:31
Lebanon-fired rocket directly hits Safed building, Israeli Army Radio says rocket barrage is 'most intense'
Lebanon News
08:49
Israeli airstrike targets civil defense center in Wadi Jilo, resulting in paramedics killed and injured
Middle East News
10:31
Lebanon-fired rocket directly hits Safed building, Israeli Army Radio says rocket barrage is 'most intense'
Lebanon News
08:40
Hezbollah launches series of attacks on Israeli forces in multiple locations
Lebanon News
11:05
Lebanon's Ministry of Health reports 2,141 killed and 10,099 injured since the start of Israeli aggression
Middle East News
2024-10-06
Who is Esmail Qaani, Iran's Quds Force commander?
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
12:08
UNIFIL tells LBCI: Situation in Maroun El Ras remains unclear, Israeli forces left area near Irish Battalion
Lebanon News
13:46
Israel's Adraee warns residents of Haret Hreik, and Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs to immediately evacuate
Middle East News
13:44
Israeli strike reportedly hit building near Iranian embassy in Syria
Lebanon News
13:06
Israeli PM Netanyahu addresses Lebanese, claims Israel assassinated Nasrallah’s replacement, Safieddine, and his replacement
Lebanon News
16:19
Lebanon's state media reports 'massive destruction' in Beirut suburbs from Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
17:55
Lebanon says has 'assurances' but no guarantees Israel won't target the airport
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Lebanon faces two scenarios: Will Lebanon's presidential vacuum end amid Israel-Hezbollah war?
Lebanon News
15:57
French FM says Netanyahu's provocation could lead Lebanon to chaos
