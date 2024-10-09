President Biden reaffirms commitment to Israel's security in call with PM Netanyahu

Middle East News
2024-10-09 | 16:47
High views
President Biden reaffirms commitment to Israel's security in call with PM Netanyahu
2min
President Biden reaffirms commitment to Israel's security in call with PM Netanyahu

On Wednesday morning, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reaffirming the United States' 'unwavering support' for Israel's security. 

Vice President Kamala Harris joined the call, underscoring the administration's high-level engagement on the matter.

In the call, President Biden "affirmed his ironclad commitment to Israel's security" and "condemned unequivocally Iran's ballistic missile attack against Israel on October 1st." 

Turning to Lebanon, President Biden highlighted the importance of diplomacy, stating "The need for a diplomatic arrangement to safely return both Lebanese and Israeli civilians to their homes on both sides of the Blue Line." 

He also reaffirmed Israel's right to 'defend itself,' saying, "Israel's right to protect its citizens from Hezbollah, which has fired thousands of missiles and rockets into Israel over the past year alone," while emphasizing the necessity of minimizing civilian harm, particularly in "densely populated areas of Beirut."

Regarding Gaza, the President and Prime Minister discussed the need for renewed diplomatic efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas. 

Biden also addressed the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, stressing the need to restore access to the north and urging for the reinvigoration of the corridor from Jordan. 

The White House confirmed that both leaders agreed to stay in close communication over the coming days, both directly and through their national security teams.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
