Warning sirens sound across northwest Israel: Military says

Air raid sirens blared in dozens of areas across northwestern Israel on Friday evening after dozens of projectiles were fired from Lebanon, the army said, ahead of the Yom Kippur holiday.



"Approximately 80 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some of the projectiles were intercepted. Fallen projectiles were identified," after the sirens sounded from 5:21 pm (1421 GMT), the military said in a statement.



AFP