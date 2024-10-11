Hezbollah warns Israelis to stay away from army in residential areas

Middle East News
2024-10-11 | 17:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hezbollah warns Israelis to stay away from army in residential areas
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah warns Israelis to stay away from army in residential areas

Hezbollah on Friday warned Israelis to stay away from Israeli army sites in residential areas in the north of the country, accusing it of using the homes of settlers.

"The Israeli enemy army uses the homes of settlers in some settlements" in north Israel and has military bases "inside settlement neighborhoods in major occupied cities such as Haifa, Tiberias, Acre," it said in a statement in Arabic and Hebrew.

"We warn the settlers from being near these military gatherings in order to preserve their lives."

AFP
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Hezbollah

Israel

Army

Haifa

Tiberias

Acre

LBCI Next
Hezbollah launches airstrike on Israeli defense base in Haifa, fires rockets at Kefar Sava
UAE delivers 35 tons of medical and humanitarian aid to Beirut
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-08

Adraee: Israel's army stuck Hezbollah rocket launch platforms used to fire rockets towards Haifa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah's rockets hit Israel's Haifa and Tiberias, 10 injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Hezbollah launches airstrike on Israeli defense base in Haifa, fires rockets at Kefar Sava

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander in South Lebanon and targets rocket launchers

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
00:25

Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims second drone attack on Golan

LBCI
World News
22:24

Putin cements ties with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:10

Two drones crossed over from Lebanon after sirens sounded, Israel's military reports

LBCI
Middle East News
16:58

Israeli army: UAV from Syria lands in open area in Golan Heights

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

UN session fails to yield ceasefire in Lebanon: Israel's call for Resolution 1559

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli Channel 12 claims target of Beirut assassination is head of Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Hezbollah denies Reuters report attributed to a field commander

LBCI
Middle East News
15:21

Israel's army says sirens sound north of Tel Aviv due to 'aircraft infiltration'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-03

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

New attack on UNIFIL forces injures two Sri Lankan peacekeepers by tank shell fragments

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander in South Lebanon and targets rocket launchers

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

PM Mikati receives call from Blinken; air bridge between KSA and Lebanon to launch Saturday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Third Israeli strike on central Beirut: Failed assassination attempt leaves destruction, civilians killed

LBCI
Middle East News
17:27

Hezbollah warns Israelis to stay away from army in residential areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Hezbollah denies Reuters report attributed to a field commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:25

US presses for 'Beirut-Haifa' ceasefire arrangement as Blinken assures Berri of pressure on Israel to avoid civilian targets: Sky News Arabia

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More