US says Israel has narrowed down its targets for strike on Iran: NBC

NBC News reported on Saturday that U.S. officials believe Israel has identified targets in response to Iran's recent attack on military and energy infrastructure.



The report, citing unnamed U.S. officials, stated that there is no indication that Israel will target nuclear facilities or carry out assassinations, adding that Israel has not made final decisions on how and when to respond.



The report cited U.S. and Israeli officials indicating that the response could come during the Yom Kippur holiday.



Israel has repeatedly stated that it will respond to the missile attack launched by Iran on October 1, which was in retaliation for Israeli strikes in Lebanon and Gaza, as well as the killing of the Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran.



Reuters