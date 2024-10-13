Iran's FM says 'no red lines in defending our people and interests'

Middle East News
2024-10-13 | 06:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran&#39;s FM says &#39;no red lines in defending our people and interests&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran's FM says 'no red lines in defending our people and interests'

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, vowed Sunday there would be "no red lines" for the country in defending its people and interests, ahead of Israel's expected retaliation for Iran's recent missile attack.

"While we have made tremendous efforts in recent days to contain an all-out war in our region, I say it clearly that we have no red lines in defending our people and interests," he wrote in a post on X.


AFP

Middle East News

Iran

FM

Defend

People

Interests

LBCI Next
Hamas condemns Israel's 'criminal military campaign' in northern Gaza
At least 42,227 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-11

Chinese FM says: We support Iran in defending its security

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-11

Iranian president says Israel, backed by West, is 'killing innocent people'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-10

Iran's diplomatic efforts: FM Araghchi engages Gulf states to address regional conflicts

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-10

Iranian FM says ceasefire needed in Gaza and Lebanon; prioritizing Lebanon is also reasonable

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:42

Iran says 'fully prepared for war situation'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:27

Iraq says against expansion of war towards Iran, use of airspace

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:51

Hamas condemns Israel's 'criminal military campaign' in northern Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:29

At least 42,227 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:13

Iran sends satellites to Russia for rocket launch: Tasnim

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Charles Jabbour: Lebanon's war must end; Hezbollah must surrender weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Hezbollah source confirms to Al Jazeera: Wafiq Safa survived Israeli airstrike in Beirut

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
World News
14:24

France's Macron calls on Hezbollah to 'immediately stop' strikes on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:57

Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Israeli army claims capture of Hezbollah member

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

International community steps up: France and US intensify diplomatic efforts to end war in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

A holiday interrupted: Israel faces attacks from Lebanon amid rising tensions with Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More