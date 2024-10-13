Italy's Meloni tells Israel's Netanyahu attacks on UN peacekeepers are unacceptable

Middle East News
2024-10-13 | 09:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Italy&#39;s Meloni tells Israel&#39;s Netanyahu attacks on UN peacekeepers are unacceptable
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Italy's Meloni tells Israel's Netanyahu attacks on UN peacekeepers are unacceptable

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has told her Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu that attacks on U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon are unacceptable, her office said Sunday.

"Prime Minister Meloni reiterated the unacceptability of UNIFIL being attacked by Israeli armed forces," the Italian government said in a statement.

Italy is a significant contributor to the U.N. mission known as UNIFIL.

In a phone conversation with Netanyahu, Meloni also called for the "full implementation" of the UN Security Council Resolution 1701 on Lebanon and stressed the urgent need for a de-escalation of conflict in the region, her office added.


Reuters

Middle East News

Italy

Giorgia Meloni

Israel

Netanyahu

Attacks

UN

Peacekeepers

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Sirens sound in Upper Galilee after rocket attack from Lebanon
Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-11

Turkey condemns Israeli attacks against UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Italy summons Israeli ambassador after UN peacekeepers wounded in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Netanyahu urges UN to withdraw peacekeepers from conflict zones in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Israel tells US it will continue steps to avoid harm to UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:23

Israel's UN envoy says insistence on keeping UNIFIL troops on front line is 'incomprehensible'

LBCI
Middle East News
12:06

Pentagon says will send THAAD missile defense system to Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Netanyahu expresses 'regret' for any damage to UNIFIL forces in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
11:53

Iranian Revolutionary Guard warns Israel against striking Iranian territory

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

Israeli airstrike targets Masa village in Zahle district (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
12:06

Pentagon says will send THAAD missile defense system to Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:06

Lebanese Army confirms Israeli attack on two of its vehicles in Borj El Mlouk injures three soldiers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Berri urges Lebanon ceasefire, Resolution 1701 implementation during Macron call

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
World News
14:24

France's Macron calls on Hezbollah to 'immediately stop' strikes on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Israeli army claims capture of Hezbollah member

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:57

Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

International community steps up: France and US intensify diplomatic efforts to end war in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

A holiday interrupted: Israel faces attacks from Lebanon amid rising tensions with Hezbollah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:40

Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More