Pentagon says will send THAAD missile defense system to Israel

The Pentagon said Sunday it will deploy a high-altitude anti-missile system and its U.S. military crew to Israel to 'help the ally protect itself from potential Iranian missile attacks.'



At the direction of U.S. President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin "authorized the deployment of a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery and associated crew of U.S. military personnel to Israel to help bolster Israel's air defenses following Iran's unprecedented attacks against Israel on April 13 and again on October 1," Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder said in a statement.



AFP