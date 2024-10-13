PM Mikati arrives in Jordan for meeting with King Abdullah II on Monday

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has arrived in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for an official visit, where he is scheduled to meet with King Abdullah II on Monday.



During his visit, Mikati will hold a series of official meetings.



Upon his arrival at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, he was welcomed by Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi, along with the Chargé d'Affaires of the Lebanese Embassy in Jordan, Ambassador Youssef Emile Raji.