Israel rescuers say over 60 wounded in area Hezbollah claimed drone strike

2024-10-13 | 14:57
Israel rescuers say over 60 wounded in area Hezbollah claimed drone strike
Israel rescuers say over 60 wounded in area Hezbollah claimed drone strike

An Israeli volunteer rescue service on Sunday said more than 60 people were wounded south of Haifa, where Hezbollah earlier claimed a drone strike that targeted a military base.

"With the help of United Hatzalah ambulance teams, we assisted over 60 wounded people with varying degrees of injuries - critical, serious, moderate, and mild," the rescue service United Hatzalah said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

