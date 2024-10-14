News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli authorities confirm thwarting Iranian-assisted assassination plot
Middle East News
2024-10-14 | 04:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli authorities confirm thwarting Iranian-assisted assassination plot
Israeli police and the Shin Bet security agency said Monday that they thwarted an Iranian attempt to assassinate Israeli officials.
According to their report, the plot involved recruiting two Israeli citizens to carry out the operation.
Middle East News
Israel
Shin Bet
Police
Iran
Next
Israeli army says intercepts more projectiles fired from Lebanon
Iran top diplomat meets senior Houthi official in Oman
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:10
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
06:10
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
0
Lebanon News
05:59
Hezbollah condemns BBC team's entry into southern village accompanied by Israeli army
Lebanon News
05:59
Hezbollah condemns BBC team's entry into southern village accompanied by Israeli army
0
Lebanon News
05:42
Airstrike hits Islamic Health Organization center in southern Lebanon; multiple casualties reported
Lebanon News
05:42
Airstrike hits Islamic Health Organization center in southern Lebanon; multiple casualties reported
0
Lebanon News
05:23
Hezbollah launches rocket attack on Bayt Lid barracks east of Netanya
Lebanon News
05:23
Hezbollah launches rocket attack on Bayt Lid barracks east of Netanya
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:13
Israeli army says intercepts more projectiles fired from Lebanon
Middle East News
05:13
Israeli army says intercepts more projectiles fired from Lebanon
0
Middle East News
03:44
Iran top diplomat meets senior Houthi official in Oman
Middle East News
03:44
Iran top diplomat meets senior Houthi official in Oman
0
Middle East News
03:11
Israel army chief says Hezbollah strike on military base 'painful'
Middle East News
03:11
Israel army chief says Hezbollah strike on military base 'painful'
0
Middle East News
01:18
Israeli military detects drone near Nahariyya, loses signal before it reaches Binyamina: Army radio
Middle East News
01:18
Israeli military detects drone near Nahariyya, loses signal before it reaches Binyamina: Army radio
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Day 13 of Israel's ground invasion: Operations expand near UNIFIL, triggering fierce clashes with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Day 13 of Israel's ground invasion: Operations expand near UNIFIL, triggering fierce clashes with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
14:23
Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports
Lebanon News
14:23
Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
France to host international conference on Lebanon in Paris on Oct. 24
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
France to host international conference on Lebanon in Paris on Oct. 24
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:37
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
07:37
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:51
150 rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel in one day, Israeli broadcasting authority reports
Lebanon News
13:51
150 rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel in one day, Israeli broadcasting authority reports
2
Lebanon News
12:50
Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah
Lebanon News
12:50
Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah
3
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports
4
Middle East News
13:58
Number of injuries in drone attack in northern Israel rises to 40, Israeli media reports
Middle East News
13:58
Number of injuries in drone attack in northern Israel rises to 40, Israeli media reports
5
Lebanon News
07:18
Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages
Lebanon News
07:18
Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages
6
Lebanon News
14:23
Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports
Lebanon News
14:23
Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports
7
Lebanon News
18:02
Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues
Lebanon News
18:02
Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues
8
Lebanon News
15:11
Israeli political source denies reports of halt to airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, declares all Lebanon a military target
Lebanon News
15:11
Israeli political source denies reports of halt to airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, declares all Lebanon a military target
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More