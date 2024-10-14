News
EU sanctions Iran over ballistic missiles for Russia
Middle East News
2024-10-14 | 07:08
EU sanctions Iran over ballistic missiles for Russia
The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on prominent Iranian officials and entities, including three airlines, in response to Tehran's transfer of missiles and drones to Russia for use against Ukraine.
Foreign ministers approved the sanctions on 14 entities and individuals, including Iran Air, Saha Airlines and Mahan Air, a deputy defense minister and senior officials of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, an EU statement said.
AFP
Middle East News
EU
Sanctions
Iran
Ballistic
Missiles
Russia
Iran says 'no grounds' for indirect talks with US
Israeli army says intercepts two drones approaching Israel from Syria
