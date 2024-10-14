EU sanctions Iran over ballistic missiles for Russia

2024-10-14 | 07:08
EU sanctions Iran over ballistic missiles for Russia
EU sanctions Iran over ballistic missiles for Russia

The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on prominent Iranian officials and entities, including three airlines, in response to Tehran's transfer of missiles and drones to Russia for use against Ukraine.

Foreign ministers approved the sanctions on 14 entities and individuals, including Iran Air, Saha Airlines and Mahan Air, a deputy defense minister and senior officials of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, an EU statement said.


