Hezbollah reports 'gradual escalation' following intensified strikes on Israel

Middle East News
2024-10-14 | 10:52
High views
Hezbollah reports 'gradual escalation' following intensified strikes on Israel
Hezbollah reports 'gradual escalation' following intensified strikes on Israel

Hezbollah announced on Monday that its missile and air forces are continuing to target military bases and settlements deep within northern Israel, noting a "gradual escalation day by day."
 

