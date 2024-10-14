News
Millions of Israelis seek shelters as sirens sounded across central Israel
Middle East News
2024-10-14 | 12:09
Millions of Israelis seek shelters as sirens sounded across central Israel
Millions of Israelis rushed to shelters on Monday as sirens sounded across central Israel in response to projectiles fired from Lebanon, the military said.
The military said shortly afterwards that three projectiles had crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory, and that all of them had been intercepted. Israeli fighter jets struck the launcher from which the projectiles were fired, it added.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Lebanon
Rocket
Shelter
Israeli military detects drone near Nahariyya, loses signal before it reaches Binyamina: Army radio
Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone attack on key target in Jordan Valley
Middle East News
10:43
Rockets fired from Lebanon trigger sirens across central Israel; Israeli army reports interceptions
Middle East News
10:43
Rockets fired from Lebanon trigger sirens across central Israel; Israeli army reports interceptions
0
Lebanon News
23:56
Hezbollah claims rocket attack on Israeli forces in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
23:56
Hezbollah claims rocket attack on Israeli forces in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Hezbollah unleashes a barrage of rockets and gunfire on Israeli forces attempting to infiltrate Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Hezbollah unleashes a barrage of rockets and gunfire on Israeli forces attempting to infiltrate Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
150 rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel in one day, Israeli broadcasting authority reports
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
150 rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel in one day, Israeli broadcasting authority reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:16
Israeli army and Shin Bet eliminate Samer Abu Daqqa, head of Hamas' Aerial Unit: Military spokesperson claims
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:16
Israeli army and Shin Bet eliminate Samer Abu Daqqa, head of Hamas' Aerial Unit: Military spokesperson claims
0
Variety and Tech
13:21
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
13:21
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Diplomatic negotiations for a ceasefire in Lebanon: What are UN Resolutions 1701, 1559, and 1680?
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Diplomatic negotiations for a ceasefire in Lebanon: What are UN Resolutions 1701, 1559, and 1680?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Israel's air defense: How did a Hezbollah drone traverse more than 68 kilometers deep into Israeli territory?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Israel's air defense: How did a Hezbollah drone traverse more than 68 kilometers deep into Israeli territory?
Lebanon News
2024-08-14
Air France and Transavia say they expect to resume flights to Beirut Thursday
Lebanon News
2024-08-14
Air France and Transavia say they expect to resume flights to Beirut Thursday
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-17
General Joseph Aoun Secures Continued US Support and Increased Aid for Lebanese Army
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-17
General Joseph Aoun Secures Continued US Support and Increased Aid for Lebanese Army
0
Lebanon News
05:23
Hezbollah launches rocket attack on Bayt Lid barracks east of Netanya
Lebanon News
05:23
Hezbollah launches rocket attack on Bayt Lid barracks east of Netanya
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
UNIFIL spokesperson: Israeli forces intentionally targeted our troops in South Lebanon, injuring two
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
UNIFIL spokesperson: Israeli forces intentionally targeted our troops in South Lebanon, injuring two
Variety and Tech
13:21
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
13:21
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
10:23
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
10:23
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
09:51
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
09:51
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
1
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli strike targets house on Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district (Video)
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli strike targets house on Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district (Video)
2
Lebanon News
08:30
LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed
Lebanon News
08:30
LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed
3
Lebanon News
06:10
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
06:10
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
4
Lebanon News
18:02
Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues
Lebanon News
18:02
Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues
5
Lebanon News
15:11
Israeli political source denies reports of halt to airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, declares all Lebanon a military target
Lebanon News
15:11
Israeli political source denies reports of halt to airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, declares all Lebanon a military target
6
Lebanon News
05:59
Hezbollah condemns BBC team's entry into southern village accompanied by Israeli army
Lebanon News
05:59
Hezbollah condemns BBC team's entry into southern village accompanied by Israeli army
7
Lebanon News
11:25
Aitou building owner shares details with LBCI about families renting targeted residence
Lebanon News
11:25
Aitou building owner shares details with LBCI about families renting targeted residence
8
Lebanon News
08:03
LBCI sources: Israeli strike targets rented house by Al-Manar TV reporter on Aitou-Ehden road; eight people killed
Lebanon News
08:03
LBCI sources: Israeli strike targets rented house by Al-Manar TV reporter on Aitou-Ehden road; eight people killed
