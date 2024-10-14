Millions of Israelis seek shelters as sirens sounded across central Israel

2024-10-14 | 12:09



Millions of Israelis rushed to shelters on Monday as sirens sounded across central Israel in response to projectiles fired from Lebanon, the military said.

The military said shortly afterwards that three projectiles had crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory, and that all of them had been intercepted. Israeli fighter jets struck the launcher from which the projectiles were fired, it added.

Reuters

Israeli military detects drone near Nahariyya, loses signal before it reaches Binyamina: Army radio
Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone attack on key target in Jordan Valley
