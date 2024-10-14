Netanyahu informs US: Israel's willing to strike Iranian military targets rather than oil or nuclear facilities - Report

Middle East News
2024-10-14 | 16:58
High views
The Washington Post reported Monday, citing officials familiar with the matter, that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told the Biden administration that he is willing to strike military targets rather than oil or nuclear facilities in Iran.
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Iran

United States

