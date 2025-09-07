Key OPEC+ members agree to again boost oil production

07-09-2025 | 09:30
Key OPEC+ members agree to again boost oil production
Key OPEC+ members agree to again boost oil production

Eight key members of the OPEC+ alliance said Sunday they have agreed to again boost oil production, in a strategy analysts saw as a bid to gain a bigger market share of sales of crude.

Oil ministers in the V8 grouping -- comprising Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman -- decided to increase daily production by 137,000 barrels a day from next month, they said in a statement.

