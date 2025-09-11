North Korea leader firming up status of daughter as successor: Seoul spy agency

World News
11-09-2025 | 02:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
North Korea leader firming up status of daughter as successor: Seoul spy agency
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
North Korea leader firming up status of daughter as successor: Seoul spy agency

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears to have solidified the status of his daughter Kim Ju Ae as his likely successor after she accompanied him on a visit to China, South Korean lawmakers said on Thursday, citing the country's spy agency.

Ju Ae stayed at the North Korean embassy and avoided the public spotlight during the Beijing visit, but just being on the overseas trip with her father was "enough to build a narrative" as the regime's likely successor, said Lee Seong-kweun, a lawmaker on South Korea's parliamentary intelligence committee.

"It was suggested that Kim Ju Ae's status was solidified as a likely successor by showing her occasionally, while enabling her to build overseas experience but not to appear at public events," said Park Sun-won, another lawmaker on the committee.

Also, North Korean officials were spotted wiping out traces in order not to expose biological information of Kim and his daughter during the China trip. This included using a special plane to transport garbage and the pair staying at the North Korean embassy, South Korea's spy agency told the lawmakers.

Earlier this month, Kim made an unprecedented trip to Beijing for a large-scale multilateral gathering, watching a military parade standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Reuters 
 

World News

North Korea

Leader

Daughter

Successor

LBCI Next
Poland says UN Security Council to convene over drone raid
Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk shot dead, manhunt on for suspect
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-30

Iran says eight arrested for suspected links to Israel's Mossad spy agency

LBCI
World News
2025-09-04

China's Xi holds talks with North Korea's Kim in Beijing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-28

Timing critical as PM Salam plans cabinet session on Hezbollah’s armed status

LBCI
World News
2025-07-11

Russia's FM Lavrov arrives in North Korea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:00

Poland says UN Security Council to convene over drone raid

LBCI
World News
00:26

Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk shot dead, manhunt on for suspect

LBCI
World News
15:33

Trump says 'we must all pray' for shot activist Kirk

LBCI
World News
14:03

Zelensky calls out West's 'lack of action' over Poland airspace violation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-08

Lebanon’s Health Ministry announces inspection results for food supplement factory

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-24

Security, buffer zones, and Hezbollah: US Envoy Tom Barrack navigates complex talks in Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-04

Israel's PM vows response against Iran over airport attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-06

France welcomes Lebanon's plan to place all weapons under state control

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From Gaza to Qatar: Is Israel’s strike on Doha part of a 77-year-old security-driven narrative?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Lebanese Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on motorcycle in Ain Baal-Bazouriye

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

PM Salam discusses political developments with UN envoy, meets Islamic Group delegation on Lebanon’s challenges and opportunities

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

Israeli airstrike targets motorcycle on Ain Baal-Bazouriye road in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Environment Minister discusses Norway’s support and waste management plan for Akkar with UNOPS and World Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
14:53

Qatar’s PM: Discussing regional response to Israeli attack with partners

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More