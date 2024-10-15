News
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Iran condemns EU sanctions and denies supplying ballistic missiles to Russia
Middle East News
2024-10-15 | 01:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran condemns EU sanctions and denies supplying ballistic missiles to Russia
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baqaei stated in a post on X on Tuesday, a day after the European Union imposed sanctions on Iran, that Tehran condemns the new sanctions imposed by the bloc and denies supplying Russia with ballistic missiles.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Sanctions
European Union
Foreign Ministry
Ballistic Missiles
Russia
Next
Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir says striking Iran is key, Netanyahu taking 'courageous' decisions
Netanyahu's office: Israel will listen to Washington but will make its own decisions
Previous
