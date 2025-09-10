China says 'strongly condemns' Israeli strike in Qatar

Beijing said Wednesday it "strongly condemns" Israel's deadly attack on Hamas political leaders in the Qatari capital Doha.



"China strongly condemns the attack... and firmly opposes Israel's violation of Qatar's territorial sovereignty and national security," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a regular news briefing.



"We are deeply concerned that the attack may further heighten regional tensions, and we express dissatisfaction with actions by certain parties that undermine the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza."



AFP



