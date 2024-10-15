News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi crown prince visits Cairo to discuss investment, Middle East crises
Middle East News
2024-10-15 | 09:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Saudi crown prince visits Cairo to discuss investment, Middle East crises
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is visiting Cairo Tuesday to discuss trade and investment as well as the crises in Lebanon and Gaza with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Egyptian diplomatic sources said.
The visit comes amid speculation about potential Saudi investments in Egypt, which has received a major influx of external financing this year including a record $35 billion deal with UAE sovereign fund ADQ.
The crown prince made his last official visit to Egypt in 2022. Saudi Arabia, which has provided financial support to Sisi's Egypt in the past, later indicated it was shifting towards investing rather than providing direct aid to allies.
Egypt's prime minister said last month that Saudi Arabia was planning to invest $5 billion in Egypt, independently from funds the Gulf state has deposited in the Egyptian central bank.
Egypt has been seeking large-scale investments as it tries to overcome a long-running economic crisis that led to record inflation, a rising debt burden and sharp currency devaluations over the past two years.
In talks with Sisi the crown prince was expected to discuss bilateral relations with a focus on trade and investment, as well as regional affairs including the crises in Lebanon and the Palestinian territories, the diplomatic sources said.
Saudi state TV confirmed that the crown prince had departed for Egypt, without giving further details.
Reuters
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
Crown
Prince
MBS
Visit
Egypt
Cairo
Investment
Crises
Next
White House says it has monitored Iranian threats against Trump for years
Netanyahu informs US: Israel's willing to strike Iranian military targets rather than oil or nuclear facilities - Report
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-18
Saudi Arabia will not recognize Israel without Palestinian state, says crown prince
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-18
Saudi Arabia will not recognize Israel without Palestinian state, says crown prince
0
Middle East News
2024-10-09
Saudi Crown Prince meets Iranian FM in Riyadh
Middle East News
2024-10-09
Saudi Crown Prince meets Iranian FM in Riyadh
0
World News
2024-09-17
Blinken to visit Egypt to discuss Gaza ceasefire
World News
2024-09-17
Blinken to visit Egypt to discuss Gaza ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-11
Bou Habib concludes Cairo visit, discusses aggression on Lebanon with Jordanian, Syrian, and Libyan counterparts
Lebanon News
2024-09-11
Bou Habib concludes Cairo visit, discusses aggression on Lebanon with Jordanian, Syrian, and Libyan counterparts
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel-Hezbollah clashes: Recent developments on the ground
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel-Hezbollah clashes: Recent developments on the ground
0
Middle East News
12:57
Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
Middle East News
12:57
Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Striking Iran before US elections: Israel debates renewed airstrikes on Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Striking Iran before US elections: Israel debates renewed airstrikes on Beirut
0
World News
12:40
Netanyahu tells France's Macron he opposes 'unilateral ceasefire' in Lebanon
World News
12:40
Netanyahu tells France's Macron he opposes 'unilateral ceasefire' in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:59
Lebanon's Environment Minister says displaced population may exceed 1.2 million, solution needed before winter
Lebanon News
10:59
Lebanon's Environment Minister says displaced population may exceed 1.2 million, solution needed before winter
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-14
Finance Minister: The ministry is able to provide necessary funds to keep the government functioning
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-14
Finance Minister: The ministry is able to provide necessary funds to keep the government functioning
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
France, Italy, and Spain condemn targeting of UNIFIL by the Israeli army: Joint statement
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
France, Italy, and Spain condemn targeting of UNIFIL by the Israeli army: Joint statement
0
Middle East News
2024-10-09
Advisor to Israeli Finance Minister injured in clashes near Lebanon border: Israeli media
Middle East News
2024-10-09
Advisor to Israeli Finance Minister injured in clashes near Lebanon border: Israeli media
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:23
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
05:23
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
05:00
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
05:00
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
13:21
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
13:21
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:14
Israeli fighter jets drop thermal balloons over Beirut
Lebanon News
15:14
Israeli fighter jets drop thermal balloons over Beirut
2
Lebanon News
06:12
Israeli army calls on residents of southern Lebanon to stay away from the region
Lebanon News
06:12
Israeli army calls on residents of southern Lebanon to stay away from the region
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Diplomatic negotiations for a ceasefire in Lebanon: What are UN Resolutions 1701, 1559, and 1680?
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Diplomatic negotiations for a ceasefire in Lebanon: What are UN Resolutions 1701, 1559, and 1680?
4
Lebanon News
07:13
PM Mikati to Al Jazeera: Lebanon received US guarantees to de-escalate Israeli attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs
Lebanon News
07:13
PM Mikati to Al Jazeera: Lebanon received US guarantees to de-escalate Israeli attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs
5
Variety and Tech
13:21
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
13:21
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
6
Middle East News
16:58
Netanyahu informs US: Israel's willing to strike Iranian military targets rather than oil or nuclear facilities - Report
Middle East News
16:58
Netanyahu informs US: Israel's willing to strike Iranian military targets rather than oil or nuclear facilities - Report
7
Lebanon News
08:14
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel is committing massacres, pushing Hezbollah to adopt a firm stance
Lebanon News
08:14
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel is committing massacres, pushing Hezbollah to adopt a firm stance
8
Middle East News
15:57
Israeli PM Netanyahu claims Israel is not targeting UNIFIL personnel in recent address
Middle East News
15:57
Israeli PM Netanyahu claims Israel is not targeting UNIFIL personnel in recent address
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More