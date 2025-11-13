Paramilitary force pushes east in new escalation of Sudan's war

13-11-2025 | 08:34
Paramilitary force pushes east in new escalation of Sudan&#39;s war
Paramilitary force pushes east in new escalation of Sudan's war

The paramilitary force battling the army in Sudan's civil war is shifting its focus eastward after consolidating its grip over Darfur last month, reigniting violence and launching drone attacks across the country's oil-producing southern areas.

Escalating drone strikes and new deployments of troops and weapons by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army suggest both sides are now centering their efforts on Kordofan, a region comprised of three states that serves as a buffer between the RSF's western Darfur strongholds and the army-held states in the east.

The RSF accepted a ceasefire proposal by the United States last week after an international outcry over accounts that it had killed large groups of civilians as it overran al-Fashir, the army's last significant holdout in Darfur.

The army has not agreed to the ceasefire, which could provide a window for more deliveries of desperately needed humanitarian aid after 2-1/2 years of conflict, and fighting has not abated.



Reuters
 

World News

Paramilitary

Force

Escalation

Sudan

War

