Several casualties reported after Syrian forces shell Atarib near Aleppo: Al Jazeera

Middle East News
2024-10-15 | 15:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Several casualties reported after Syrian forces shell Atarib near Aleppo: Al Jazeera
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Several casualties reported after Syrian forces shell Atarib near Aleppo: Al Jazeera

Al Jazeera said Tuesday that several people were killed and injured following artillery and rocket shelling by Syrian regime forces on the city of Atarib, located west of Aleppo.
 

Middle East News

Syria

Syrian Regime

Atarib

Aleppo

LBCI Next
UN troubled by jailing of political opponents in Tunisia
Qatar's Emir says Israel deliberately chose to expand aggression to implement its plans for the West Bank and Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
17:31

Netanyahu, Gallant analyze responses to Iran's attack during security meeting: Israel's Channel 12

LBCI
World News
17:13

Israeli strikes in Gaza, south Lebanon lead to significant economic loss: World Bank's Banga

LBCI
World News
16:32

State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:12

Qatari PM calls for immediate action to end the war in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
17:40

At least one killed in fire at refinery in Iran's Khuzestan province, state media reports

LBCI
Middle East News
17:31

Netanyahu, Gallant analyze responses to Iran's attack during security meeting: Israel's Channel 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:12

Qatari PM calls for immediate action to end the war in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:02

Israel's demining near Golan Heights signals wider front against Hezbollah: Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:49

Hezbollah says downed second Israeli Hermes 450 drone

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Striking Iran before US elections: Israel debates renewed airstrikes on Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:25

Israeli army shares video of captured Hezbollah member

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:25

Israeli army shares video of captured Hezbollah member

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Israeli army calls on residents of southern Lebanon to stay away from the region

LBCI
Middle East News
12:57

Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
16:32

State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

PM Mikati to Al Jazeera: Lebanon received US guarantees to de-escalate Israeli attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel is committing massacres, pushing Hezbollah to adopt a firm stance

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Mikati to AFP: Lebanon is ready to increase its military presence in South Lebanon if a ceasefire is reached

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:10

Hezbollah clashes with Israeli infantry force near Rab El Thalathine, South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More