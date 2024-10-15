At least one killed in fire at refinery in Iran's Khuzestan province, state media reports

2024-10-15 | 17:40
LBCI
At least one killed in fire at refinery in Iran&#39;s Khuzestan province, state media reports
At least one killed in fire at refinery in Iran's Khuzestan province, state media reports

At least one person was killed in a fire at the small Pars Petro Shushtar refinery in Iran's Khuzestan province, state media reported on Tuesday.

Iranian state media, citing the governor of Shushtar town, said "the fire is under control, but firefighters and rescue workers remain on alert at the scene."

A local authority attributed the cause of the incident "to a tanker collision with gasoline tanks" and said the incident is under investigation.

A local official in Iran's southwestern province of Khuzestan told state news agency IRNA that several people were also injured.

Reuters
 

