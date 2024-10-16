Israeli Defense Minister says no ceasefire talks with Hezbollah except 'under fire'

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated on Wednesday that Israel will not halt its fight against Hezbollah until it safely returns its citizens to their homes near the Lebanese border.

He stressed that any ceasefire negotiations will take place 'under fire.'



A statement from Gallant's office quoted him addressing troops near the border: "Hezbollah is in serious trouble."



He added, "We will only conduct negotiations under fire. I said this on the first day, I said it in Gaza, and I am saying it here."



Reuters