Iran's FM arrives in Egypt for first visit since 2013: State media

Middle East News
2024-10-16 | 15:46
High views
Iran's FM arrives in Egypt for first visit since 2013: State media
Iran's FM arrives in Egypt for first visit since 2013: State media

Iran's top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, arrived in Cairo Wednesday, state media reported, the first visit by an Iranian foreign minister in almost 12 years.

The last visit to Egypt was in January 2013, when Ali Akbar Salehi traveled to Cairo during an African tour. Araghchi is currently on a multi-country tour.

AFP
 
 

Middle East News

Iran

Abbas Araghchi

Cairo

Egypt

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey region: EMSC
Israeli police claim to have foiled assassination plot against high-ranking official funded by Iran for $100,000
