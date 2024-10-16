News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran's FM arrives in Egypt for first visit since 2013: State media
Middle East News
2024-10-16 | 15:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran's FM arrives in Egypt for first visit since 2013: State media
Iran's top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, arrived in Cairo Wednesday, state media reported, the first visit by an Iranian foreign minister in almost 12 years.
The last visit to Egypt was in January 2013, when Ali Akbar Salehi traveled to Cairo during an African tour. Araghchi is currently on a multi-country tour.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Abbas Araghchi
Cairo
Egypt
Next
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey region: EMSC
Israeli police claim to have foiled assassination plot against high-ranking official funded by Iran for $100,000
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-26
Two Egyptian security sources: Gaza talks in Cairo ended without agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-26
Two Egyptian security sources: Gaza talks in Cairo ended without agreement
0
Middle East News
2024-08-25
Israeli security chiefs to meet with CIA Director, Qatari PM, and Egyptian intelligence in Cairo
Middle East News
2024-08-25
Israeli security chiefs to meet with CIA Director, Qatari PM, and Egyptian intelligence in Cairo
0
Middle East News
2024-08-11
Iran's President nominates Abbas Araghchi as FM
Middle East News
2024-08-11
Iran's President nominates Abbas Araghchi as FM
0
Middle East News
2024-08-07
Egypt requests its airlines to avoid Iran airspace for three hours on Thursday
Middle East News
2024-08-07
Egypt requests its airlines to avoid Iran airspace for three hours on Thursday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
17:51
Rockets detected heading for Kiryat Shmona; Hezbollah claims to have shelled the settlement
Middle East News
17:51
Rockets detected heading for Kiryat Shmona; Hezbollah claims to have shelled the settlement
0
Middle East News
17:26
Israeli army claims: UN peacekeepers in Lebanon 'not a target'
Middle East News
17:26
Israeli army claims: UN peacekeepers in Lebanon 'not a target'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:59
Qatar reports: No Gaza ceasefire talks for last three to four weeks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:59
Qatar reports: No Gaza ceasefire talks for last three to four weeks
0
Middle East News
14:21
Israeli military says sirens sounded in southern Israel
Middle East News
14:21
Israeli military says sirens sounded in southern Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03
Israeli police clash with West Bank settlers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03
Israeli police clash with West Bank settlers
0
World News
2024-10-09
Netanyahu begins call with Biden: PM's office
World News
2024-10-09
Netanyahu begins call with Biden: PM's office
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah launches series of attacks on Israeli forces in multiple locations
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah launches series of attacks on Israeli forces in multiple locations
0
Middle East News
17:26
Israeli army claims: UN peacekeepers in Lebanon 'not a target'
Middle East News
17:26
Israeli army claims: UN peacekeepers in Lebanon 'not a target'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
10:41
US sanctions Lebanese network funding Hezbollah, targeting three individuals and four companies
World News
10:41
US sanctions Lebanese network funding Hezbollah, targeting three individuals and four companies
2
Lebanon News
11:18
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah's Qana commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri and two senior operatives in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:18
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah's Qana commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri and two senior operatives in South Lebanon
3
Variety and Tech
17:43
One Direction ex-singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel
Variety and Tech
17:43
One Direction ex-singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel
4
Lebanon News
23:29
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
23:29
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
23:51
Israeli airstrike targets Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
23:51
Israeli airstrike targets Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
04:13
Mayor of Nabatieh among dead in Israeli strike on municipality
Lebanon News
04:13
Mayor of Nabatieh among dead in Israeli strike on municipality
7
Middle East News
04:58
Israeli Broadcasting Authority reports capture of four individuals, including Hezbollah's Radwan Force commander
Middle East News
04:58
Israeli Broadcasting Authority reports capture of four individuals, including Hezbollah's Radwan Force commander
8
Lebanon News
02:03
Iran tells UN chief ready for 'decisive' response to Israel attack
Lebanon News
02:03
Iran tells UN chief ready for 'decisive' response to Israel attack
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More