An Israeli strike targeting Syria's Mediterranean port city of Latakia early on Thursday resulted in fires breaking out there, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.



Firefighters are working on extinguishing the fires, SANA added.



Syrian state television reported the country's air defenses had confronted Israeli targets over Latakia.



Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years, but has ramped up such raids since last year's Oct. 7 attack by armed group Hamas on Israeli territory.



Reuters