Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone attack on Eilat
Middle East News
2024-10-17 | 01:31
Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone attack on Eilat
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for a drone attack targeting a vital site in the Israeli city of Eilat on Thursday.
Middle East News
Islamic Resistance
Iraq
Drone
Attack
Eilat
Israel
