Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone attack on Eilat

Middle East News
2024-10-17 | 01:31
High views
Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone attack on Eilat
Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone attack on Eilat

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for a drone attack targeting a vital site in the Israeli city of Eilat on Thursday.

