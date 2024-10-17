News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah targets Israeli troops with precision missiles, reports direct hits
Middle East News
2024-10-17 | 14:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah targets Israeli troops with precision missiles, reports direct hits
Hezbollah announced Thursday it had targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the Shtula settlement using precision missiles, claiming direct hits.
The group also reported launching precision missile strikes on Israeli troops in the Kfar Giladi settlement, stating that the attacks resulted in accurate impacts
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
Hezbollah
Next
Iranian foreign minister makes rare trip to Egypt
Five rockets fired from Lebanon towards Israel's Galilee, Israeli media reports
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Fierce Hezbollah-Israel battles erupt in south Lebanon: Israeli forces caught in ambush
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Fierce Hezbollah-Israel battles erupt in south Lebanon: Israeli forces caught in ambush
0
Lebanon News
06:25
Hezbollah targets Israeli soldiers with artillery shells near Kfarkela and Odaisseh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:25
Hezbollah targets Israeli soldiers with artillery shells near Kfarkela and Odaisseh, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:31
Hezbollah targets Kfar Vradim settlement in Israel and Merkava tanks in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:31
Hezbollah targets Kfar Vradim settlement in Israel and Merkava tanks in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
03:44
Israeli army claims the killing of Hezbollah commander Hussein Mohammad Awada in Bint Jbeil, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:44
Israeli army claims the killing of Hezbollah commander Hussein Mohammad Awada in Bint Jbeil, South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
15:06
Sources confirm to LBCI: Khaled Meshaal assumes role as acting Hamas leader after Sinwar’s assassination
Middle East News
15:06
Sources confirm to LBCI: Khaled Meshaal assumes role as acting Hamas leader after Sinwar’s assassination
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:33
Army chief claims: Israel's 'settling the score' with Sinwar over October 7 attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:33
Army chief claims: Israel's 'settling the score' with Sinwar over October 7 attack
0
Middle East News
14:25
Israeli army confirms five soldiers killed in south Lebanon clashes
Middle East News
14:25
Israeli army confirms five soldiers killed in south Lebanon clashes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:05
Netanyahu affirms: Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's killed, says Israel's task is 'not complete'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:05
Netanyahu affirms: Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's killed, says Israel's task is 'not complete'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:23
Biden briefed as Israel checks if Hamas chief Sinwar killed: AFP
World News
11:23
Biden briefed as Israel checks if Hamas chief Sinwar killed: AFP
0
Lebanon News
08:14
Qatar's Al Jazeera says Beirut office evacuated after receiving warnings
Lebanon News
08:14
Qatar's Al Jazeera says Beirut office evacuated after receiving warnings
0
World News
2024-07-27
Macron says Olympic opening ceremony made France 'extremely proud'
World News
2024-07-27
Macron says Olympic opening ceremony made France 'extremely proud'
0
Lebanon News
09:42
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Wardaniyeh, Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:42
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Wardaniyeh, Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:54
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
14:54
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
17:43
One Direction ex-singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel
Variety and Tech
17:43
One Direction ex-singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel
2
Lebanon News
08:02
Details emerge regarding Hezbollah's capture of Israeli soldiers in Qouzah ambush, Nabatieh Governorate
Lebanon News
08:02
Details emerge regarding Hezbollah's capture of Israeli soldiers in Qouzah ambush, Nabatieh Governorate
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:02
Israeli Army and Shabak are checking the possibility that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:02
Israeli Army and Shabak are checking the possibility that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed
4
Lebanon News
09:42
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Wardaniyeh, Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:42
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Wardaniyeh, Lebanon
5
Middle East News
10:09
Israeli official confirms death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar to Israel's Broadcasting Corporation
Middle East News
10:09
Israeli official confirms death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar to Israel's Broadcasting Corporation
6
Lebanon News
06:40
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Aabbasiyyeh, Tyre
Lebanon News
06:40
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Aabbasiyyeh, Tyre
7
Lebanon News
07:19
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Tayr Debba, Tyre District
Lebanon News
07:19
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Tayr Debba, Tyre District
8
Lebanon News
08:31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Harouf, Nabatieh Governorate
Lebanon News
08:31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Harouf, Nabatieh Governorate
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More