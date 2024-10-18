Hezbollah launches large rocket barrage at Zevulun settlement

2024-10-18 | 00:51
Hezbollah launches large rocket barrage at Zevulun settlement

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a significant rocket barrage targeting the Zevulun settlement in northern Israel on Friday.

According to the Israeli Army, 15 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward Haifa Bay.

