Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
Hezbollah launches large rocket barrage at Zevulun settlement
Middle East News
2024-10-18 | 00:51
Hezbollah launches large rocket barrage at Zevulun settlement
Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a significant rocket barrage targeting the Zevulun settlement in northern Israel on Friday.
According to the Israeli Army, 15 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward Haifa Bay.
Middle East News
Hezbollah
Israel
Settlement
Lebanon
Arab diplomatic source: Sinwar's death could lead to Gaza breakthrough, rise of moderate Hamas leaders
Blinken holds talks with Qatari and Saudi counterparts on ending Middle East conflict
