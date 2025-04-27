News
Researcher Ossa Kbire
Death toll from Iran port blast rises to 25: Media
Middle East News
27-04-2025 | 03:30
Death toll from Iran port blast rises to 25: Media
The death toll from a massive blast at Iran's largest commercial port has risen to 25, local media reported Sunday.
"The total number of people killed is at least 25," according to the Tasnim news agency, which cited Hormozgan province's head of the judiciary, Mojtaba Ghahremani.
AFP
Death
Toll
Iran
Port
Blast
Explostion
