Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
Israeli army says intercepts 'aerial target' approaching from Syria
Middle East News
2024-10-18 | 15:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army says intercepts 'aerial target' approaching from Syria
The Israeli military said it had intercepted a suspicious "aerial target" approaching from Syria on Friday, which a war monitor said was a drone launched by an Iran-backed group.
"A short while ago, a suspicious aerial target that approached Israeli territory from Syria was intercepted by the IAF (air force)... before it crossed into Israeli territory," the military said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Army
Interception
Aerial Object
Syria
Next
Israeli soldiers injured in shooting incident South of Dead Sea, Israeli media reports
Germany urges ceasefire in Gaza after Sinwar's death
Previous
