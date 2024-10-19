Iran's Khamenei says Hamas will survive after Sinwar death

2024-10-19 | 01:12
Iran&#39;s Khamenei says Hamas will survive after Sinwar death
Iran's Khamenei says Hamas will survive after Sinwar death

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that Hamas was alive and well despite the death of its leader Yahya Sinwar in an Israeli military operation in Gaza.

"His loss is certainly painful for the resistance front" against Israel, "but it will not end at all with the martyrdom of Sinwar," Khamenei said in a statement.

