Israeli building hit in Kiryat Ata as rockets fired from Lebanon

2024-10-19 | 04:23
Israeli building hit in Kiryat Ata as rockets fired from Lebanon

Israeli media reported Saturday that a building in Kiryat Ata, located in the Haifa Bay area, was directly hit during the latest rocket barrage from Lebanon.

According to the Israeli military, 55 rockets were launched from Lebanon, targeting the Haifa Bay area as well as the western and upper Galilee. The army said it intercepted some of the rockets.

