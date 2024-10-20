Iranian FM warns against attacks, vows response if 'red lines' are crossed

Middle East News
2024-10-20 | 03:34
High views
0min
Iranian FM warns against attacks, vows response if 'red lines' are crossed

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a warning on Sunday, stating that any attack on Iran would cross the country's 'red lines,' emphasizing that such actions would prompt a decisive response.

