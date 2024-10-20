Saudi humanitarian airlift delivers aid to Lebanon amid ongoing crises

Middle East News
2024-10-20 | 08:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi humanitarian airlift delivers aid to Lebanon amid ongoing crises
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Saudi humanitarian airlift delivers aid to Lebanon amid ongoing crises

Supported by Saudi Arabia, the humanitarian airlift initiated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has entered its eighth consecutive day of operations.

A plane carrying essential aid, including food supplies, relief items, medicines, and baby formula, has arrived to assist the Lebanese population as they continue to face multiple crises and challenges.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Humanitarian

Aid

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Hezbollah says it attacked Israeli troops in two Lebanon border villages
Jordan's FM Safadi meets President al-Assad in Damascus, discusses Syrian crisis and regional issues
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-19

Saudi Arabia's humanitarian airlift continues for seventh day to support Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-16

Saudi Arabia sends fourth relief plane to Lebanon as part of humanitarian air bridge

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Oman to send humanitarian aid to Lebanon amid Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Canada commits $15 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Conflict escalates: Drone strike on Netanyahu’s home triggers Israeli response plans against Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Amid Blinken's potential last visit, Netanyahu's assassination allegations against Hezbollah take center stage

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:34

Israeli army reports death of 401st Armored Brigade commander in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
11:08

Hezbollah says its targeted north Israeli city of Haifa

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-30

No airstrike on Chiyah; smoke cloud from previous strike confused residents: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Hezbollah: Dozens of missiles fired at Nimra base warehouses

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-16

Reuters reveals new information on the pager explosions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-22

Kuwait advises citizens against travel to Lebanon amid security concerns

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israeli army claims assassination of three senior Hezbollah operatives in recent strikes: Rada Abbas Awada, Al-Haj Abbas Salama and Ahmad Ali Hussein

LBCI
Middle East News
15:03

Israeli army launches investigation into Hezbollah detainee's death while in custody: Media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

Lebanese army confirms three soldiers killed in Israeli attack on south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:55

Israeli forces attempt incursion in south Lebanon village amid violent clashes with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
22:47

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning

LBCI
Middle East News
15:41

Iran's UN mission: Hezbollah, not Tehran, behind Netanyahu's residence drone attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:01

Israel escalates airstrikes across Lebanon, targets multiple areas

LBCI
Middle East News
07:36

Hezbollah says it launched 'big rocket salvo' at north Israel army base

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More