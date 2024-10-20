News
News
News
Israeli army says approaching drone intercepted over Syria
2024-10-20 | 16:21
Israeli army says approaching drone intercepted over Syria
The Israeli military said it intercepted a drone in Syrian airspace on Sunday as it was approaching from the east.
"A UAV (drone) that was approaching Israeli territory from the east was intercepted by the IAF (air force) in Syrian airspace," said a military statement which did not specify the origin of the drone. Some similar drone attacks have been claimed by pro-Iran militants in Iraq.
AFP
Israeli
Army
Drone
Syria
