Israeli army says approaching drone intercepted over Syria

Middle East News
2024-10-20 | 16:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army says approaching drone intercepted over Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army says approaching drone intercepted over Syria

The Israeli military said it intercepted a drone in Syrian airspace on Sunday as it was approaching from the east.

"A UAV (drone) that was approaching Israeli territory from the east was intercepted by the IAF (air force) in Syrian airspace," said a military statement which did not specify the origin of the drone. Some similar drone attacks have been claimed by pro-Iran militants in Iraq.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Israeli

Army

Drone

Syria

LBCI Next
70 rockets launched from Lebanon toward Western Galilee, reports Yedioth Ahronoth
Iranian FM warns against attacks, vows response if 'red lines' are crossed
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-14

Israeli army says intercepts two drones approaching Israel from Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
09:58

Drone launched from Lebanon crashes in Haifa, Israeli Army Radio reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-19

Israeli air force intercepts drone from Syria in southern Golan

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-18

Israeli army says intercepts 'aerial target' approaching from Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
23:43

Putin says Russia, UAE have 'strategic partnership'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Conflict escalates: Drone strike on Netanyahu’s home triggers Israeli response plans against Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Amid Blinken's potential last visit, Netanyahu's assassination allegations against Hezbollah take center stage

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:34

Israeli army reports death of 401st Armored Brigade commander in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:39

Israeli army warns residents to evacuate some locations as it prepares to target Hezbollah facilities in Beirut's southern suburbs and Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:27

Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-18

Biden says ceasefire possible in Lebanon, more challenging in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
09:58

Drone launched from Lebanon crashes in Haifa, Israeli Army Radio reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:08

Israel's army warns residents: Infrastructure linked to Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan association will be targeted in coming hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israeli army claims assassination of three senior Hezbollah operatives in recent strikes: Rada Abbas Awada, Al-Haj Abbas Salama and Ahmad Ali Hussein

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:39

Israeli army warns residents to evacuate some locations as it prepares to target Hezbollah facilities in Beirut's southern suburbs and Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

Lebanese army confirms three soldiers killed in Israeli attack on south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:11

Israel's Adraee to send evacuation orders to residents of South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:24

Heavy Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, including area near Beirut Airport (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:27

Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:18

Avichay Adraee issues evacuation warning to residents of Tyre, Nabatieh, Machgharah, Chehabiyeh, Houmine El Faouqa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More