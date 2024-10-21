Syria says two killed in Israeli strike on Damascus

Middle East News
2024-10-21 | 12:15
High views
Syria says two killed in Israeli strike on Damascus
Syria says two killed in Israeli strike on Damascus

Syria's defense ministry said two civilians were killed in an Israeli strike that targeted a vehicle earlier on Monday.

"At approximately 17:05 p.m. (1417 GMT), the Israeli enemy launched an air strike targeting a civilian car in the residential neighborhood of Mazzeh in Damascus, killing two civilians and injuring three," the ministry said in a statement.

AFP

Middle East News

Syria

Damascus

Israel

Mazzeh

