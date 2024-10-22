Iranian FM says risk of war expansion high, situation in Gaza and Lebanon is catastrophic

Middle East News
2024-10-22 | 02:10
High views
0min
Iranian FM says risk of war expansion high, situation in Gaza and Lebanon is catastrophic

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that the possibility of the conflict expanding into a comprehensive regional war is significant. 

He described the situation in Gaza and Lebanon as catastrophic and called for an end to the ongoing aggression in these areas.
 
The Foreign Minister said the new Iranian government will pursue a policy focused on good relations with neighboring countries.

He also noted that all regional nations have expressed their rejection of any aggression against Iran and its nuclear facilities.

LBCI Previous

