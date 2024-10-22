IRGC ex-chief: Iran does not expect major Israeli retaliation

Middle East News
2024-10-22 | 11:46
High views
IRGC ex-chief: Iran does not expect major Israeli retaliation
0min
IRGC ex-chief: Iran does not expect major Israeli retaliation

Israel is unlikely to make a "significant move" against Tehran but could instead mount a symbolic limited attack, Revolutionary Guards cultural and social commander Mohammad Ali Jafari said on Tuesday, according to the Iranian Student News Network.

Israel is widely thought to be planning retaliation for a missile barrage launched by Iran on Oct. 1.

"Israel is too small to be able to attack Iran, although it may carry out a desperate, limited, and small attack to say it has retaliated, but it will definitely not carry out an offensive (strike) similar to ours," said Jafari, the former commander in chief of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards.

He added that Iran's response would depend on the intensity of Israel's retaliation, and that if Israel ended up carrying out a significant attack, Iran would respond with a higher-intensity offensive against Israel.

Jafari commanded the Revolutionary Guards from 2007-2019.


Reuters

