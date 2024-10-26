GCC leader denounces Israeli strikes on Iran, calls for restraint

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, condemned the Israeli military targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran, considering it a violation of its sovereignty and a breach of international laws and norms.



Albudaiwi reaffirmed the Council's stance against these military operations, calling for all parties to exercise the utmost restraint to avoid the consequences of ongoing military conflicts in the region.



He also urged the international community to fulfill its responsibilities in de-escalating tensions.