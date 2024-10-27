UK engages with Israel and Iran to avoid 'catastrophic' escalation in Middle East

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated that he spoke separately by phone with his Israeli and Iranian counterparts on Sunday, seeking to avoid an escalation of the conflict into a "catastrophic" regional war.



In a statement following an Israeli airstrike on Iranian military sites, Lammy said, "I held two important calls today with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The UK continues to push for de-escalation and an end to the conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza."



He added, "A regional war would be catastrophic and not serve anyone's interests."



Reuters